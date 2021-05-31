'Mojugara Sogasugara' Cast Boasts Of Vishnuvardhan, Shruti, Lokesh And More

Mojugara Sogasugara is a romantic drama film written and helmed by Vijay. The film released on March 03, 1995. The film is a remake of a 1964 Telugu movie titled Ramudu Bheemudu. The plot revolves around Vijay and Vinod, two lookalikes who are dissatisfied with their mundane lives. When they come across each other, they decide to break the monotony by swapping places. The movie went on to garner immense love from the audience. It is also remembered for its interesting characters, plot, and fun scenes. Know all about Mojugara Sogasugara cast below:

Vishnuvardhan as Vijay and Vinod

As part of the cast of Mojugara Sogasugara, Vishnuvardhan essays the role of Vijay and Vinod. He goes on to play a dual role in the film. As shown in the film, the actor has a twin who he goes on to swap lives due to their not so great life. The actor went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and netizens for his role in the film.

Shruti as Shanta

In the Mojugara Sogasugara cast, Shruti plays the role of Shanta who is one of their love interest. Priyadarshini, who is known by her screen name Shruti, is a well-known actor. As an actor, Shruti is known for her work in films like Kottaram Veettile Apputtan, Karpoorada Gombe, Shruthi and many more. The actor also goes on to enjoy a massive fan-following and is also lauded for her acting skills and personality.

Sonakshi as Anjana

In the Mojugara Sogasugara cast, Sonakshi essays the role of Anjana. Apart from her role in this film, the actor also starred in another film titled Hello Daddy. The actor has not starred in many films but was often lauded for her roles in the film.

Lokesh as Bhoopathi Rao

In the cast of Mojugara Sogasugara, Lokesh plays the role of Bhoopathi Rao. Lokesh made his movie debut with the 1958 film titled Bhakta Prahlada. He also won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor thrice consecutive times during his career, with films like Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu, Parasangada Gendethimma and Banker Margayya.

Supporting roles

Pandari Bai plays Vinod's mother

Tennis Krishna plays Vinod's friend

Jayanthi plays Sulochana

