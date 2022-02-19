Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Hey Sinamika. Ahead of the movie's premiere, the South diva is leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Going by the same, on Saturday, February 19, Kajal took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos of herself in a red bridal avatar as she promoted her upcoming movie.

Kajal Aggarwal promotes her upcoming movie Hey Sinamika

In the photos, the Hey Sinamika star can be seen donning a gorgeous designer red lehenga. With a see-through duppatta on her forehead, Kajal kept her look simple yet elegant with absolutely using no accessories. Her traditional attire was accentuated with floral embroidery work all over it. Meanwhile, bold lips and wavy hair left open only accentuated the beauty of her ethnic look. While sharing the photos online, Kajal wrote, "#heysinamika coming to you on 3.3.22." Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, it garnered immense appreciation from her fans. While one hailed her as 'Queen' another said they are eagerly 'waiting' for Hey Sinamika's release. Meanwhile, red hearts, fire and love struck emojis also flooded the comment section of the star. Catch a glimpse of the reactions here:

The plot of the movie is still under wraps but going by the trailer it appears to be a complex modern romantic story in addition to a love triangle. Hey Sinamika is all set to hit the big screens next month on March 3, 2022. Helmed by Brinda Gopal, the upcoming movie is bankrolled under the banner of Jio Studious.

It was on New Year's when Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu officially announced their pregnancy thereby leaving their fandom rejoiced. Ever since then the star has been highlighting her issues with gaining weight amid pregnancy. In a previous post, Aggarwal slammed all the trolls who had been body-shaming her. Posting a gleeful photo of herself, the actor penned a lengthy heartfelt note preaching her followers to be kind.

She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work-place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages/memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK. (sic)”. Apart from Hey Sinamika, Kajal also has Ghosty, Paris Paris, and Indian 2 in the pipeline.

(Image: @kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram)