Mom-to-be Upasana Kamineni Thanks Thai Chef For Delicious Anniversary Dinner

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child together. Recently, the couple had their anniversary dinner at Thailand's only Michelin star street food stall, Jay Fai. Upasana took to social media and shared her dining experience.

Upasana shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude to the chef. She looked beautiful in a yellow dress teamed with a white shrug. She posed with the chef, Jay Fai, after whom the the food stall is named. She also shared some videos featuring the food and the kitchen where the chef was working.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy mummy = Happy baby an amazing culinary experience with the most unique Michelin star street food Chef Jay Fai. This 78-year chef is all about discipline & passion. She cooks herself for 12 hours every day! All the stuff about her on @netflix is much better experienced in real. Thank you @jayfaibangkok for making mom & dad’s anniversary dinner so special (sic)."

Take a look at the post here.

Upasana Kamineni clears the air on her delivery

Upasana Kamineni recently clarified that she will be delivering Ram Charan and her baby in India. On the Telugu actor's latest post, she dropped a comment and invited Dr Jennifer Ashton to India to join the team of doctors who are delivering her baby in the native country. This statement by the entrepreneur confirmed that their baby will be born in India and not the US, as speculated earlier.

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022. They took to their social media handles and dropped a coordinated post.