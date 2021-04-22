Monalisa Celebrates 100 Episodes Of 'Namak Issk Ka', Congratulates The Team With Cake

Reality show star Monalisa currently appears on Colors TV's drama series, Namak Issk Ka. On Apr 21, the actor took to her Instagram Stories and announced that Namak Issk Ka has clocked 100 episodes. Celebrating the milestone, Monalisa and other cast members of the serial were seen having a grand party on the sets of Namak Issk Ka. The star shared multiple videos from the celebration party, let us take a peek into Monalisa's Instagram Stories.

'Namak Issk Ka' completes 100 episodes

As seen in Monalisa's Instagram Stories, the actor shared a pic and two videos of Namak Issk Ka's celebration party. She posted a picture of the cake that read as "congratulations team Namak Issk Ka completing 100 episodes". Further, she shared a video, wherein the cast of the serial is seen cutting the cake. As the video progress, Monalisa is spotted feeding cake to her team as they celebrate the milestone. She stunned in a red indo-western style attire.

Image source - Monalisa's Instagram Stories

More about Namak Issk Ka

Namak Issk Ka is a drama series that airs on Colors TV. It is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Deepti Kalwani. Apart from Monalisa, the series also stars Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in the lead roles. In Namak Issk Ka, Monalisa plays the main antagonist, Iravati Verma. It follows the story of two long-lost friends, Kahani Verma and Yug Pratap Rajput. The serial also features Aamir S Khan, Drishti Thakur, Meena Naithani, Rajshri Rani, Ayansh Mishra, Zoya Humayuh, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sheetal Tiwari, Anjali Gupta, Muzaffar Khan, Golo Morea and Jaswant Menaria in supporting roles.

Namak Issk Ka is written by Divya Sharma and Aparajita Sharma. It was released on December 7, 2020. Atif Khan serves as the director of the serial. The guest appearances of Namak Issk Ka include Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar, Rakhi Sawan, Pravisht Mishra, Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Avinesh Rekhi, Kevina Tak, Sahil Uppal, Riya Sharma, Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha.

