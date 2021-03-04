Monalisa Dances To Emraan Hashmi's Latest Single; Says 'ab Is Song Pe To Hum Lut Gaye'

Monalisa leaves no chance to show off her dance skills on her Instagram account. Recently, she took to her feed and shared a video of her dancing on the newly released single Lut Gaye. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans have been showering her with appreciation in the comments under the post. Scroll along and take a look at the video and comments on it here.

Monalisa shares another video of her dancing

Actor Monalisa is back with another dance video and this time she was doing the classical form of dance. The song she chose was Jubin Nautiyal’s latest song Lut Gaye which features Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja in its music video. The song has so far garnered over 110 million views on YouTube.

Monalisa expressed in her caption that she has been enjoying the song lately. She wrote in her caption, “Ab Is Song Pe To Hum LUT GAYE” followed by the hashtags #beautiful #song #loving #it #feelitreelit #instagood #instareels and #mood. The post has over 26k likes since the actor shared it on her account.

Monalisa on the work front

The actor is currently playing the role of Iravati Varma in the show Namak Issk Ka. She is seen playing the main antagonist in the show. The actor is popularly known for her roles in the show Nazar and its sequel Nazar 2, where she played the roles of Mohana Rathod and Madhulika Chaudhary, respectively. Both these roles were also the main antagonists of the show. The actor made her debut in the TV industry with the Nazar franchise.

Apart from this, she is also one of the most popular actors in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a long list of movies and item songs to her credit. She has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Blackmail along with Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn, which also marked her debut in the industry. She has acted in the Kannada film Jackpot after she rose to popularity with her 2004 movie Tauba Tauba opposite Amir Gazi.

