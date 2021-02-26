Monalisa Grooves To 'Chammak Challo', Fans Call Her 'Reel Queen'

On Wednesday, February 26, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing to Shreya Ghosal's track Chammak Challo Chel Chabeli. The actress is wearing a green sari with a dark red border while showing off her desi moves in the song. Monalisa has her hair parted down in the middle and has applied sindoor. She completes her desi look with some matching bandles and a bright red bindi. Her makeup is also traditional with kohl-rimmed eyes with some light eye shadow and red lipstick. She captioned the video with, "Bachke Tu Rehna."

Monalisa Grooves to Chammak Challo

Netizens react to Monalisa's Instagram Reel

Monalisa's fans were swooning over her desi thumkas and took no time in flooding her comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, " The reel queen Monalisa" while many others commented, "Beautiful" on her video. Read some of the fan comments on Monalisa's video below:

Monalisa's Reel Videos

Monalisa often post reels of her dancing to various Bollywood numbers much to the delight of her fans. Earlier, the actress shared a BTS video from her shoot with John Abraham and Bipasha's number Jadu Hai Nasha Hai. The actress loves to dance and her social media handle is proof of the same. Watch some of Monalisa's videos here:

Monalisa also posted a series of photos while donning the same sari that she wore for the latest reel video. Along with the pictures Monalisa penned, "Just a pinch of spice is enough to turn sweet to spicy."

The Namak Issk Ka actress also posts a lot of pictures with her husband Vikrant with who she tied the know last year on February, 10. Monalisa recently posted a loved up picture with her husband Vikrant Singh and penned a heartfelt caption. In the pic, the actor is flaunting an embroidered emerald green gown with a silver hair accessory, her husband chose to wear a black tux.

Prior to that, Monalisa and Vikrant posted an adorable picture with Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's son Krishiv and claimed that the baby boy is a poser like herself.

