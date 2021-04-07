Monalisa Reveals She Aimed To Become An Air Hostess; Shares Picture Donning Uniform

Actor Monalisa recently held an interaction session with her fans on Instagram. On April 6, she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Ask Me Anything Interesting" and further added, "Will try to reply as many as possible". During Monalisa's ask me anything session on Instagram, a fan asked the star that if she wouldn't have become an actor, what she would be today. Replying to the same, Monalisa revealed that before becoming an actor she had interviewed to become an air hostess. She also went on to share a picture of donning the uniform.

Monalisa reveals interviewing for being an air hostess

As seen in Monalisa's Instagram Stories, the actor shared her throwback picture from the time when she interviewed for an Airhostess position. Here, the actor is seen wearing a blue and white formal uniform. She can be seen sporting the old school puff hairdo with a ponytail. Sharing this throwback picture on Instagram Stories, Monalisa wrote, "Airhostess ka interview de chuki this" (I had interviewed for an Airhostess position).

Monalisa's fans seemed keen to know about the actor's first. A fan asked the actor about her first income. Replying to the same, Monalisa said, "3750 rs per month". However, she did not reveal anything about her first job.

A peek into Monalisa's show

Monalisa currently appears on Colors TV's drama television series, Namak Issk Ka. Bankrolled by Gul Khan and Deepti Kalwani, it stars Shruti Sharma, Aditya Ojha and Monalisa in the lead role. In Namak Issk Ka, Monalisa plays the main antagonist, Iravati Verma. This drama serial follows the story of two long lost friends, Kahani Verma and Yug Pratap Rajput. Apart from the leads, it also stars Aamir S Khan, Drishti Thakur, Meena Naithani, Rajshri Rani, Ayansh Mishra, Zoya Humayuh, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sheetal Tiwari, Anjali Gupta, Muzaffar Khan, Golo Morea and Jaswant Menaria.

The guest appearances of Namak Issk Ka includes Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar, Rakhi Sawan, Pravisht Mishra, Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Avinesh Rekhi, Kevina Tak, Sahil Uppal, Riya Sharma, Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha. It is penned by Divya Sharma and Aparajita Sharma. Released on December 7, 2020, the series is directed by Atif Khan. Apart from Namak Issk ka, Monalisa's shows ensemble also includes Comedy Nights Bachao, Nach Baliye 8, Comedy Dangal, Nazar, Nazar 2, Divya Drishti and many others.

