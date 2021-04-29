Monalisa Shares BTS Video Of 'Namak Issk Ka'; Says 'On-screen Fight, Off-screen Friends'

The Colors show Namak Issk Ka is bringing in many twists and turns packed on with drama for its viewers. Much to fans' delight, the drama will take a new turn and Monalisa, playing Iravati Verma, shared a small glimpse of its upcoming episode, and fans are eagerly waiting for the epic episode to air. Check out Monalisa's latest Instagram reel to get a sneak peek of Namak Issk Ka latest episode.

Monalisa's 'Cat fights'

Dupur Thakurpo actress Monalisa took to her social media to share a sneak peek of her upcoming scene in the drama Namak Issk Ka and it included an action scene. In the video, Mona Lisa and Shruti Sharma (playing Kahani Rajput) can be seen getting into a physical altercation with each other. Donning saree, both the actress looked red in anger as they struggle to win the fight.

Hilariously, Monalisa captioned the reel writing 'Cat Fights' and also wrote that they may fight on-screen but off-screen they are really good friends. She also added the hashtags #action, #NamakIsskKa, and #BTS. Check out netizens' reaction to Monalisa's latest Instagram reel.

Fans' comments on the Instagram reel

It was evident in the comment section that fans enjoyed Monalisa's little fight scene in the show. Several fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis while others cheered on the actress. Some fans were praising the actress for the intense scene they will be witnessing in Namak Issk Ka latest episode. Sonya Ayodha left a comment writing 'LOL' under the post.

Namak Issk Ka update

The latest episodes of the drama will be filled with intense scenes showing Saroj accusing Kahani of kidnapping his son. Fans now expect to see Kahani confronting Iravati about Yug's kidnapping and plotting to turn the whole family against her. The show follows the story of a dancer, played by Shruti Sharma, who gets married but faces rejection within her own family. The cast of the show includes talented actors such as Aditya Ojha, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Meena Naithani.

