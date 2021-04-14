Monalisa Shares Glimpses Of Herself With Parents As They Enjoy A Fun Day Out

Actor Monalisa recently posted a bunch of photos from the time when she enjoyed a fun-filled day with her parents. She gave beautiful glimpses of herself along with her father and mother who were seen spending some quality time with their daughter. The fans loved the photos of Monalisa’s parents and swamped her post with heart symbols.

Monalisa spends a fun-filled day with her parents

Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of lovable photos of herself and her parents. In the first picture, she can be seen standing with her father outside a mall. She can be seen wearing a stunning maroon coloured Anarkali kurta and palazzo set with her hair pinned to one side. In the next photo, she can be seen capturing a cute selfie with her mother as they both smile for the camera. In another one, Monalisa can be seen posing for the camera with her mother while holding a yellow coloured handbag. Both Monalisa and her mother can be seen in a similar coloured dress. The actor later added a couple of more photos of her mother adorably posing for the camera in her stunning red saree.

In the caption, she added, "Baba Ami R Maa" through which she introduced her parents to all her fans. Many of the fans took to Monalisa’s photos and stated how cute she looked in her latest post while many others were delighted to see Monalisa’s parents and her in one frame. Some of the fans took to Monalisa’s Instagram and added heart symbols in the comments to express their love for her while others dropped in heart-eyed emojis to show how amazed they were to see her and her family together. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Monalisa’s photos on Instagram and see how the fans showered love on her through the comments.

Monalisa also added a few photos of her with her husband, Vikrant, and stated how in these tough times they were getting ready at home and going nowhere and further stated how posing and clicking pictures seemed mandatory to her. In a few photos, she can be seen with Vikrant in an elegant kurta while Vikrant kept it casual by wearing a yellow tee and a pair of blue denims.

Image Source- Monalisa's Instagram

