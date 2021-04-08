Monalisa Travels Post Testing COVID-19 Negative, Reads 'Unfinished' On Her Way

Monalisa recently gave health update through social media and as she tested COVID negative, she posted glimpses of her flight travel. She depicted her happiness of travelling as she shared updates on Instagram, along with a sneak peek into what she was planning to do during the flight.

Monalisa recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this cute photo of herself in which she can be seen sitting in the aeroplane wearing a classy attire along with a mask on her face and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir, Unfinished, kept on her lap. Through the picture, she stated that the book was her inflight companion and captioned it as ‘Me n PC’.

Monalisa also shared a piece of note that she received from one of her fans stating how much they loved her and added that it was sad news for them to know that she tested positive for COVID. The letter also stated that they knew how strong she was and how she will fight back. It further stated that her fan was from Kashmir who mentioned how she was praying for her super speedy recovery. She then wished her to get well soon and stated how much she loved her. She also received several other get well soon wishes from fans while some of them also sent her good wishes on testing negative.

Monalisa also shared a thoughtful note for all her fans after being tested negative for COVID and stated how amidst this pandemic, along with this chaotic and stressful uncertainty, she learnt something powerful and positive. She then added that she learnt to be grateful and that despite the economical stability, these past days were nothing less than a nightmare for her. She then addressed everyone battling this horror and mentioned how her heart was reaching out to them. She then hoped that they get through this and emerge brave and positive. In the end, she also added a thank you note for each one of her fans for checking in and praying for her speedy recovery and stated how their messages were her saviour.

