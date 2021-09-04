Money Heist Season 5: Keerthy Suresh Croons 'Bella Ciao' With Her Pet Dog Nyke; Watch

Money Heist has released its much anticipated Season 5 on Netflix with its action-packed first part pounding audiences hearts, as events follow after inspector Alicia Sierra grabs the Professor from his hideout. Among the crime drama's ardent fans is none other than actor Keerthy Suresh, who is all set to binge-watch the show. Keerthy took to her Instagram account on Friday, September 3 as she sang the anthem song of the Spanish series Bella Ciao on the guitar, accompanied by her pet. Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) released the first volume of its finale season on Netflix on September 3.

Keerthy Suresh jams to Bella Ciao

The Bhola Shankar actor can be seen accompanied by her dog Nyke, who recently turned 3 as she croons to Bella Ciao. As she hums the song, Nyke can be seen comfortably seated as he looks on. Gearing to binge-watch the season's episodes, Keerthy wrote, “Nyke and I are ready for the heist PS - Somebody gives a damn about my singing @iamnyke #MoneyHeist #NykeDiaries #KAndNyke[sic]”. Have a look.

This adorable video garnered several compliments from her fans and seems to have impressed the show's makers as well. Taking to the comments section, the official page of La Casa de Papel wrote, "Time to pick a city name for the heist". For the unversed, the show's heist robbers are code-named after various cities like Rio, Tokyo, Denver, etc.

The crime drama has been one of the most-watched non-English series on Netflix, whose previous season garnered over 65 million views, breaking all records. Season 4 ended with the gang members reeling under the loss of one of their closest and best, Nairobi, and now, and the news of the Professor being tortured by Alicia only adds to their catastrophe. From what the show's previous seasons have offered, this is set to be the most explosive of them all.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1. premieres this Friday! Here's a rundown of the new episode titles pic.twitter.com/ucKJqL1tkB — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

On the work front, Keerthy has been occupied with the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram Petla directorial is set for an early 2022 release. The actor is also awaiting the release of Mohanlal’s Marakkar's Arabikadalinte Simham. Among the interesting movies in her kitty are Good Luck Sakhi with Aadhi Pinisetty, Annaatthe with Rajinikanth, Vaashi with Tovino Thomas and Saani Kaayidham with Selvaraghavan. On Raksha Bandhan, Suresh also announced that she will essay the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bhola Shankar, which is slated to release in 2022.

(IMAGE- KEERTHYSURESHOFFICIAL_INSTA/ @NETFLIXINDIA/TWITTER)