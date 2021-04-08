Monnallisa Informs Fans She Is 'not COVID Positive'; Says 'Your Messages Were My Saviour'

Actor Monnallisa took to Instagram to let her fans and followers know that she was no longer COVID-19 positive. Alongside her long post, she shared a few images of herself where she was her usually chirpy self. In the picture she has shared, she is wearing a blue and yellow halter necked dress and has struck a variety of poses. In the caption to her post, she wrote, “Amidst this pandemic, this chaotic and stressful uncertainty, I learnt something very powerful and positive”.

Monnallisa's health update

The lesson that Monnallisa learned, she said, was being grateful no matter what. She went on to say that despite the financial stability that she enjoyed, the last few days had been a complete nightmare for her. Having gone through it herself, she said her heart went out to each and everyone who was ‘battling this horror'. She also sent the people struggling a message of hope, “Hope you get through this & emerge brave and positive”.

Monnallisa’s Instagram post then saw her giving her fans and followers a health update using hashtags. “#NotCovidPositive” and “#WhenLifeGivesYouLemons”. She ended her note by saying that she was very grateful to all her fans and followers who had reached out to her in the difficult time of her life. She also said that the messages that she had received from her well-wishers had come to her as a “saviour”.

Fans and followers of the actor were very happy to see that she was back to her usual self. They remarked saying that they had been praying for her and that they were glad to see her back on her feet. Others commented on Monnallisa's photos saying that she looked gorgeous in the pictures and that she was glowing. Many wished her well and said that they would continue to keep her in their prayers. The post has received 72.4k likes and 715 comments and still counting.

On April 6, 2021, Monnallisa posted a reel video of herself dancing in her house. She could be seen dancing to the song, Baarish Ki Jaaye. For the video, she chose to wear a sleeveless blue jumpsuit and let her hair flow free. She is seen dancing in what looks like a verandah of sorts.

