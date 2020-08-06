'Moothon' Actor Shashank Arora Reacts On Getting '700 Murder Threats', Read Details

Moothon actor Shashank Arora recently took to his social media handle and revealed that he has 'got 700 murder threats'. He took a dig at such online hatred and threats that he claimed to have received. Here is what he had to say about it.

Shashank Arora takes a dig at '700 murder threats'

Moothon actor Shashank Arora recently took to his official Twitter handle to give a sarcastic reply to the murder threats. In the tweet, the Moothon actor claimed that he received 700 murder threats. He posted a picture of himself relaxing in casual attire on a sunny day.

Along with the picture, Shashank Arora said, “Me after receiving 700 murder threats for expressing my mildest feelings.” In the picture, the actor is wearing a casual black t-shirt and denim. He accessorised his look with black aviators as he relaxed on a chair. Here is a look at Shashank Arora’s Twitter.

Me after receiving 700 murder threats for expressing my mildest feelings. pic.twitter.com/bsZFVbjPj1 — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) August 6, 2020

Shashank talks about losing films

Shashank Arora who is known for his films like, Brahman Naman, Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Song of Scorpions, Manto and Bharat is known to express his views openly on social media. He had recently taken to his Twitter handle to talk about signing movies. He said that he lost several films because of the fact that he speaks his mind. The actor took to his twitter handle on July 30, 2020, and wrote, “You know how many films I’ve lost because I speak my mind? Not enough”. Here is a look at Shashank Arora’s Twitter

You know how many films I’ve lost because I speak my mind? Not enough. — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) July 30, 2020

Shashank Arora’s movie Moothon

Actor Shashank Arora has featured in several critically acclaimed movies. He has played roles in movies of different languages like Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and English. His role in Moothon was praised by the audience and critics as well. Moothon was helmed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

The plot of Moothon revolved around the life of a young boy, whose life turns upside down when he decides to embark on a journey to find his long-lost elder brother played by Nivin Pauly.

Moothon trailer

The screenplay of Moothon has been co-written by director Anurag Kashyap along with Mohandas. Kashyap aided in penning the Hindi dialogues of the action-thriller. Moothon cast features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshan Mattew, Shashank Arora, Omkaar and Harish Khanna in pivotal roles.

