Mosagallu Box Office Collection: Here's How Kajal Aggarwal Starrer Fared At The Box Office

Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu is an Indian film that had its theatrical release on March 19, 2021. Made in both - Hindi and Telugu languages, it has also been dubbed in a few other languages. While Mosagallu's tickets were selling like hotcakes prior to its release, the film has already become a huge success at the box office. Based on a real-life incident of a massive technical support scam, the film has been produced under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory's banners.

The film stars popular Indian actors such as Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty in key roles. Other prominent faces of Indian cinema and the entertainment fraternity seen in Mosagallu are Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Mahima Makwana and Naveen Chandra amongst several others.

A look at the 'Mosagallu' box office collections

As of early March 20, 2021, Mosagallu box office collections are being believed to have touched an estimated milestone of Rs. 0.40 crores. Just a day after its theatrical release, the film has managed to garner immense attraction from the audience thereby helping the Mosagallu collections cross the impressive mark. Movie-goers have had nothing but great things to say about the Vishnu-Kajal starrer and their individual roles too. Their spectacular performances have received widespread recognition from fans and the Mosagallu reviews from critics are appearing to be on similar lines as well.

Stars react to 'Mosagallu' release

Several notable Indian celebrities also took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and feelings on the release of the film. From best wishes right before the film had hit the theatres to congratulatory messages to the film's team, Mosagallu received it all. Actor Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter to send in his heartiest wishes to the entire team of the film ahead of its release. He wrote that it seems like the film is going to be very interesting and gave his best wishes to it too. On the other hand, soon after its release, popular actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of the film. He wrote about how he was hearing some of the greatest responses about the film while acknowledging the brilliant performances delivered by Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty as well.

Congratulations to the team of #Mosagallu.

Hearing very positive response.

Very happy for my brother @iVishnuManchu and for @SunielVShetty , especially @MsKajalAggarwal & the entire team for their exceptional performance!! Go & Watch this engaging thriller pic.twitter.com/04dbZTfK9S — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 20, 2021

