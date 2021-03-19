Mosagallu Movie Review: A Good Attempt But Fails To Leave A Lasting Impression

Director: Jeffrey Gee Chin

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu, Sunil Shetty, Navdeep, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain.

Producer: Vishnu Manchu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Where to watch Mosagallu: Film released in theatres on March 19, 2021.

Mosagallu movie review

The Plot

Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mosagallu is loosely based on the 2016 ‘Mira Road call center scam’. In the multi-million-dollar scam call center operators conned U.S. citizens while posing as the Internal Revenue Service. In the film Arjun (Vishnu) and Anu (Kajal) are tow fraternal twins who grew up in poverty. So, to escape their fate and build a new life, but as their bank accounts get more zeroes added in the end, suspicion around their activities rises. Enter, Sunil Shetty, as Kumar, a police officer who wants to end the twins’ shenanigans.

What works

Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal are impressive in their roles as Arjun and Anu. Their chemistry is visible on screen and often helps in pushing the narrative further. Kajal perfectly embodies the calculative Anu, while Manchu does the groundwork as Arjun. Navdeep as Vijay does a good job helping out the twins to pull off this scam. As the film is based on a true story it peaks the audience’s interest, and the film is a good attempt at executing the story. The Mosagallu cast is the most positive aspect of the film.

What doesn’t

As mentioned earlier, the Mosagallu cast shines bright in this film. But all the other elements of the film fail to provide equal support. While the film’s premise is pretty interesting at times it fails to be mysterious. The Mosagallu trailer also wipes away most of the mystery in the film and gives away the basic plot without revealing the climax. The film’s background music seemed impressive in the trailer but just like the overall execution it falls short. The supporting cast of the film that includes Sunil Shetty, Navdeep, and Naveen did not get enough time explore their characters. Moreover, the film feels a bit predictable at times even with enough edge of the seat moments.

Final thoughts

Mosagallu is a good film as it explores a new storyline in the Telugu film industry. While the cast has tried their best to uplift the story, its supporting elements fail to match up.

Mosagallu movie ratings

3/5