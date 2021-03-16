Mosagallu Pre-release Event: Mohan Babu Impatient On Stage Technical Glitch Mid-speech

Tollywood actor Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal's much-awaited Telugu film Mosagallu is all set to hit the silver screen on March 19, 2021. Ahead of the film's release, Mosagallu pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Monday, attended by Vishnu's father Mohan Babu and Rana Daggubati along with the Mosagallu cast. During Mohan Babu's speech at the event, a technical glitch took place on stage as the lights went out. Read on to find out how the Soorarai Pottru reacted to the same.

Mohan Babu gets impatient on stage amid his speech at Mosagallu pre-release event

Before Mosagallu's release on the big screen, the makers of the highly-anticipated Telugu film held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on March 15, 2021. The pre-release event of the film was graced by lead actor Vishnu Manchu's father Mohan Babu's presence as the film will release in theatres on the occasion of his birthday. Along with him, Rana Daggubati also attended the event as the guest of honour. During the event, the veteran Tollywood actor-producer gave an emotional speech about his son and his career trajectory as an actor.

Whilst Mohan Babu's speech, the lights on stage went out due to a technical glitch. However, while the 66-year-old decided to continue his speech without any hesitation, the issue was resolved within a couple of minutes. In his speech, in addition to lavishing his son with heaps of praise, Babu also thanked the entire team of Mosagallu to get onboard and expressed being touched by the upcoming Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial. Take a look:

About Mosagallu

Alongside Mohan Babu's son Vishnu Manchu, Mosagallu cast also boats of Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Navdeep, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Karma McCain in pivotal roles. The film has director Jeffrey Gee Chin at its helm while its produced by A. V. Anoop and Manchu himself under their banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory respectively. The Telugu action-thriller is based on real-life events of a technical support scam. Apart from Telugu, the dubbed version of Mosagallu will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Watch the trailer of Mosagallu on YouTube below: