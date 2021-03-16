Mosagallu Release Date And Other Details About The Suniel Shetty Starrer

Mosagallu is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The move is all set to hit the theatres soon. Mosagallu cast features popular actors like Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu in the lead roles. The makers had recently released the trailer of the movie which was received well by the audience. The pan Indian film’s plot revolves around the biggest IT scam around the world. Ever since the release of the movie’s trailer, a lot of people have been wondering about the Mosagallu release date and Mosagallu release time.

Mosagallu release date

Mosagallu movie will be hitting the theatres on March 19, 2021. The movie will be available to watch for the audience in theatres all over India from this Friday. The pan Indian project is primarily shot in the Telugu language but it will be releasing in multiple languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The movie is helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. The makers recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared that they are gearing up for the worldwide release of the movie on March 19, 2021. Mosagallu is the movie’s title for its Telugu version. The makers revealed that the movie will be titled Anu and Arjun in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi and for the Malayalam version, the movie will be titled Arjun and Anu. Here is a look at the official tweet by the makers.

Mosagallu pre release event

The mega pre-release event of Mosagallu took place yesterday which was attended by the cast and crew of the movie. Actors like Suniel Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Mohan Babu were also in attendance at the event. The pictures from the Mosagallu pre release event are going viral all over social media. The team of Mosagallu launched the tickets and posed for the shutterbugs. Suniel Shetty kept his look at casual best as he wore a dark green shirt while Rana Daggubati kept it traditional with an ethnic dhoti. Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in a printed saree as they posed for the cameras. Here is a look at the Mosagallu pre-release event pictures and trailer of the movie.

And that's an end for this lovely evening! ðŸ’¥ Team #Mosagallu thanks you all for making it big ðŸ™ #MosagalluOnMarch19th #MosagalluPreReleseEvent pic.twitter.com/MINQAtCZHf — 24 Frames Factory (@24FramesFactory) March 15, 2021

Image Credits: 24 Frames Factory Twitter