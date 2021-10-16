'Most Eligible Bachelor' Box Office: Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde Film Mints Big On Day 1

As the nation celebrated Dussehra and Vijay Dashami, Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde have more than just festive cheers to be happy for. The duo's latest movie Most Eligible Bachelor has taken an impressive opening at the box office. As per reports, the film is said to have garnered over Rs 5 crore at the ticket windows

The collections are reportedly only based in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has also added to its tally in other parts of the country and the world. As a result, the worldwide box office collections are estimated to be around Rs 6 crore.

Most Eligible Bachelor box office collections

The collections of Most Eligible Bachelor are reportedly the best ever figures for Akhil Akkineni. Apart from the opening day collections, another key highlight regarding the movie is that it overshadowed the other releases. Some of the other films that were released on the same day include Maha Samudram starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel. Another movie to release was Pelli SandaD starring Srikanth Meka's son Roshann Meka and that too could put up competition against collections of Most Eligible Bachelor.

With audiences expected to be in festive spirit over the weekend, it is possible that Most Eligible Bachelor could continue its fine run.

Most Eligible Bachelor has witnessed a delay of over a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was supposed to have been released on another festival occasion. The makers were earlier planning on an April 2 release last year at the time of Rama Navami.

The movie faced multiple delays again, and release dates were further announced for January and June. It faced a delay of one week again after the initial release date shifted to this Friday in October.

Most Eligible Bachelor has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who also penned the movie. The rom-com has been bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma.

Akhil plays the role of an NRI in the movie, while Pooja enacts the part of a stand-up comedian and the movie traces their equation. The music for the romantic comedy has been given by Gopi Sundar.