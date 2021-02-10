'Most Eligible Bachelor' Song 'Guche Gulabi's' Release Date And Time Announced

Most Eligible Bachelor is an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy written and directed by Bhaskar. Most Eligible Bachelor cast includes Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is set to release on June 19, 2021. The makers are now all geared up to release one of the songs from the film and fans are much excited for the same.

Guche Gulabi song's release date and time

Taking to Twitter, the makers have shared a 15-second promo that shows Akhil holding a rose and talking about the song. The song is titled Guche Gulabi and will be out on February 13 at 11:10 am. It is going to be one of the romantic numbers as the makers give a hint in the caption that read, “Experience the Beautiful Fragrance of Love.” This has left fans excited and they are eagerly waiting for the song’s release. Take a look at the fan reactions below:

More about Most Eligible Bachelor

Most Eligible Bachelor was initially scheduled to release in April 2020 and later in January 2021, but the release date was finally postponed to June 2021. After the long wait, fans will now see Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni on the screen from June 19, 2021. The film has created a buzz on social media and has been trending ever since the release date was announced. Take a look at the poster as well as the teaser of the film:

Most Eligible Bachelor will show Akhil Akkineni as an NRI who is looking for a companion. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be playing the role of a stand-up comedian in the movie. The supporting cast of the film includes Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash and Pragathi. Gopi Sundar is the music composer for the film.

Apart from Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja will be seen in Prabhas starrer Telugu-Hindi bilingual Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. On the other hand, after Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhil will be seen in Surender Reddy's next yet-untitled film.

