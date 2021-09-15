'Most Eligible Bachelor' Song 'Leharaayi' Out; Pooja & Akhil Look Splendid

South Indian star Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Ahead of its release, the filmmakers have now unveiled the romantic track, Leharaayi, on their official Twitter handle. On Wednesday, Pooja Hedge also took to the micro-blogging site and shared a romantic poster from the song. Take a look.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Hedge shared a romantic poster from her new song, Leharaayi. She also informed her fans and followers that the love song has been officially released. Sharing the same, Hedge wrote, "Come fall in love with the romantic & breezy melody '#Leharaayi' from '#MostEligibleBachelor.'"

The song is crooned by Sid Sriram, while its music is composed by Gopi Sundar. In Leharaayi, one can witness love blossoming between the film's lead actors- Harsha (played by Akhil Akkineni) and Vibha (portrayed by Hegde). It also has several glimpses of behind-the-scenes snaps of the lead actors on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor.

Many fans and followers expressed their opinions and dropped lovely comments for the love song. Several of them dropped red hearts, while a few others complimented the chemistry between Hegde and Akkineni. A few fans wrote 'superb,' too cute,' 'beautiful,' 'melody song,' and others.

More about Most Eligible Bachelor

Helmed by Bommarillu Baskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is a quirky love tale between an NRI, Harsha, and a stand-up comedian named Vibha. Baskar rose to fame with films such as Bommarillu, Parugu and Orange. Along with Hedge and Akkineni, the film also features Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, and Pragathi in pivotal roles. The filmmakers have already released three tracks of the upcoming film. The title of the songs are Manasa Manasa, Guche Gulabi and Ye Zindagi.

Backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film is presented by Allu Aravind. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 8. Earlier, there were rumours that the film might be released on the OTT platform, however, the makers confirmed that Most Eligible Bachelor will be hitting cinemas on October 8.

Image: Twitter/@Poojahegde