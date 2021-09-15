Last Updated:

'Most Eligible Bachelor' Song 'Leharaayi' Out; Pooja & Akhil Look Splendid

Ahead of the release of 'Most Eligible Bachelor', the filmmakers have unveiled the romantic track, 'Leharaayi', on their official Twitter handle.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Most Eligible Bachelor

Image: Twitter/@Poojahegde


South Indian star Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Ahead of its release, the filmmakers have now unveiled the romantic track, Leharaayi, on their official Twitter handle. On Wednesday, Pooja Hedge also took to the micro-blogging site and shared a romantic poster from the song. Take a look.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Hedge shared a romantic poster from her new song, Leharaayi. She also informed her fans and followers that the love song has been officially released. Sharing the same, Hedge wrote, "Come fall in love with the romantic & breezy melody '#Leharaayi' from '#MostEligibleBachelor.'"

READ | 'Most Eligible Bachelor' starring Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni to release on THIS DATE

The song is crooned by Sid Sriram, while its music is composed by Gopi Sundar. In Leharaayi, one can witness love blossoming between the film's lead actors- Harsha (played by Akhil Akkineni) and Vibha (portrayed by Hegde). It also has several glimpses of behind-the-scenes snaps of the lead actors on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor. 

READ | Sidharth Sukhla's death: Pooja Hegde and Neha Sharma mourn actor's sudden demise

Many fans and followers expressed their opinions and dropped lovely comments for the love song. Several of them dropped red hearts, while a few others complimented the chemistry between Hegde and Akkineni. A few fans wrote 'superb,' too cute,' 'beautiful,' 'melody song,' and others.

READ | Pooja Hegde calls Ranveer Singh 'crazy person' as he spams her Instagram live session

More about Most Eligible Bachelor

Helmed by Bommarillu Baskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is a quirky love tale between an NRI, Harsha, and a stand-up comedian named Vibha. Baskar rose to fame with films such as Bommarillu, Parugu and Orange. Along with Hedge and Akkineni, the film also features Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, and Pragathi in pivotal roles. The filmmakers have already released three tracks of the upcoming film. The title of the songs are Manasa Manasa, Guche Gulabi and Ye Zindagi.

READ | Pooja Hegde talks about her 'dream come true' opportunity of working with Chiranjeevi

Backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film is presented by Allu Aravind. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 8. Earlier, there were rumours that the film might be released on the OTT platform, however, the makers confirmed that Most Eligible Bachelor will be hitting cinemas on October 8.  

READ | Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' to release new song 'Leharaayi'

Image: Twitter/@Poojahegde

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND