'Most Eligible Bachelor' Starring Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni To Release On THIS DATE

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni have been waiting for the release of their upcoming romantic comedy film, Most Eligible Bachelor. The actors wrapped up their shoot long ago, but the much-awaited Tollywood film faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 second wave. The filmmakers and actors recently announced the theatrical release of the film.

'Most Eligible Bachelor' release date announced

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor was initially set to hit the theatres on January 14, 2021. It was further delayed till June 19 but got postponed again due to the second wave COVID-19. The Telugu film is now scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 8, 2021. Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement. The actor shared a poster of the film in which the two could be seen in a loved-up pose. She mentioned that the film will be releasing during her birthday month and wrote, "And we have a new release date! Birthday month just got sweeter! OCTOBER 8th! See you in the THEATRES ❤️ Bringing out lots of love, laughter & entertainment to you all! 🤩❤." Pooja Hegde's fans showered love in the comment section of the post as they cannot wait for the film's theatrical release.

Details about Most Eligible Bachelor

The Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic comedy between Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's characters. The film is a comeback directorial of Bammarillu Bhaskar as he is returning to the industry as a director after seven years. GA2c Pictures, Bunny Vasu, and Vasu Verma are bankrolling the project while Allu Arvind is presenting it. The film also cast Sudigali Sudheer, Eesha Rebba and Neha Shetty in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has several Bollywood and South projects in pipeline. The actor will next be seen opposite South star Prabhas in the PAN India film Radhe Shyam. She will also star in the film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen in the Tamil film Thalapathy 65 opposite Vijay and in an untitled film opposite Mahesh Babu.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM