Mother's Day 2021: South Actors Reveal Unseen Gems From Family Album To Wish Their Mothers

On May 9 the entire world celebrated the day of motherhood, Mother's Day. Several actors from the film industry also took to their social media handles to extend Mother's Day wishes for their moms. From Kajal Aggarwal to Mahesh Babu, here is how South actors celebrated the day.

South celebs wish their moms on mother's day

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated Mother's Day with all the ladies in her life

Kajal Aggarwal shared a series of photos on Mother's Day as she wished the ladies in her life who have always had her back. She wished her mother, mother-in-law, grandmothers and several other ladies. Kajal Aggarwal's latest post's caption read, "Happy Mother’s Day to my strong, loving, protective, fiercely compassionate, rock-solid tribe of ladies who’ve always had my back".

Mohanlal went down memory lane to wish his mother

Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with her mother on Mother's Day. He went down the memory lane and posted an old picture with his mother. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day".

Mahesh Babu wished his wife and mother on Mother's Day

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of his photo with his mother and his wife, daughter and son. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Celebrating the selfless ❤️❤️❤️ Happy mother's day to mine and all the incredible mothers out there!". Here is the Mother's Day collage he posted.

Rakul Preet shared an old photo

Rakul Preet shared an old photo with her mother, Rini Singh, and brother, Aman Preet Singh. Through the caption, Rakul thanked her mother for being selfless and wrote she celebrates her every day. Take a look at Rakul's photo.

Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt caption for his mother

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture of his mother. He also penned a long caption for his mother as he wished her on Mother's Day. He wrote, "She the definition of selfless love, She the epitome of beauty and grace, She the one who defines all of us, She who binds us together, She who worries the most about us, She who puts us all before herself, She who cannot rest for a moment, She who can multi-task and accomplish anything, She who instils all the values we stand by, She to describe whom words will never be enough. My beautiful Ummichi, happy Mother’s Day!".

Keerthy Suresh posed with her mother

Keerthy Suresh posted a series of photos to wish her mother on Mother's Day. She shared some old pictures of her mother. She also posted a photo from her third birthday as she expressed her love for her mother.

Chiranjeevi shared an IGTV video

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram handle to share an IGTV video. The video was a slideshow of several photos of him with his mother. The caption of the video read, "Happy Mother's Day to All the Mothers of the World!!".

IMAGE: KAJAL AGGARWAL, KEERTHY SURESH AND MAHESH BABU'S INSTAGRAM

