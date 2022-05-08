Mother's Day: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu & Other Stars Pen Sweet Notes For Their 'lifelines'

Every year mother's day is celebrated to honour the sacrifices, contributions, and love of a mother. Mothers are like pillars of strength in every individual's life in moments of sorrow and joy, so to acknowledge their importance, this day is celebrated all across the globe.

Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of the fifth month and this year it has fallen on Sunday, May 8. As Mother's day 2022 is being celebrated all across, south celebs are leaving no stones unturned to make their mothers feel special. To mark the special occasion, actors like Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, and many others dedicated heartfelt posts to their mothers.

Mahesh Babu shares a sweet post on mother's day

On Sunday, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and dropped two pictures. The first picture featured Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi along with his two children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni posing with their grandmother. The second photo featured Namrata Shirodkar along with her two children.

Sharing the picture, the Spyder actor wished Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in the world and especially his mom Indira Devi. He wrote, "To my Amma. To the mother of my lifelines And to all the mothers in the world... A very happy Mother's Day! Your love is irreplaceable. Respect always! ❤️❤️❤️ @namratashirodkar @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni".

Here, take a look at the post-

Mohanlal shares a throwback picture on Mother's day

On the occasion of Mother's day, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochromatic with his mother Santhakumari Nair. Along with sharing the photo, he wished his mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day ♥️ #mothersday".

Here, take a look at the post-

Sudheer Babu pens a sweet note on Mother's Day 2022

Actor Sudheer Babu took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of his mother Posani Rani. Along with the picture, he also called all the mothers 'incredible'. The Sammohanam actor wrote, "Celebrating the epitome of selflessness... Happy Mother's Day to the incredible women out there!! Thank you for spreading boundless love #MothersDay".

Here, take a look-

Celebrating the epitome of selflessness...

Happy Mother's Day to the incredible women out there!!

Thank you for spreading boundless love ❤️#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/gRw1oxbyyb — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 8, 2022

KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel pays tributes to 'true warriors' on Mother's day

Director Prashanth Neel also wished all 'true warriors' aka mothers on the account of mother's day. The ace filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and called all the mothers true warriors. Neel wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the true warriors in the world!"

Here, take a look at the post-

Happy Mother’s Day to all the true warriors in the world! — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 8, 2022

Image: Instagram@urstrulymahesh,mohanlal