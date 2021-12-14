'Mounam Pesiyadhe' Actor Trisha 'beyond Thankful' As She Completes 19 Years In Industry

Trisha Krishnan, who is well known for her work in films including Ghilli, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Yennai Arindhaal, and others, completed 19 years in the film industry on December 14. On the occasion, she penned down a note of gratitude to her fans and mentioned she was 'beyond thankful' for their love. She was seen posing with a cake, which included the movie posters of all her past projects, and had a cake topper that read, 'Queen of South'.

Trisha Krishnan pens down note of gratitude as she completes 19 years in industry

The Mounam Pesiyadhe star penned down a note to her fans, who have been with her on this journey, and wrote, "I’m never letting you go." She also credited her success in the industry to the love she has received from her fans over the years. She called the last 19 years the 'best' of her life as she wrote, "A wise man once said, Get a job you don’t need a vacation from” And so I did. And I’m still vacationing. For those who’ve been with me on this journey, I’m never letting you go and I am today because of you all. Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life." She could be seen with a three-layer cake, that had been specially customised for the occasion.

Apart from being the 'Queen of South', the actor also set foot in the Bollywood film industry. She took on a role in the 2010 film Khatta Meetha alongside Akshay Kumar. The film bagged several award nominations and so did Trisha Krishnan. She was nominated for Best Female Debut at the 2011 Zee Cine Awards and also received a nomination at the 56th Filmfare Awards in the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut category.

Trisha Krishnan will soon make her debut in the world of OTT as well as she signed a web series titled Brinda earlier this year. The series will premiere on Sony LIV and will be helmed by Surya Vangala. The team behind the web series was behind the celebrations from which the actor shared glimpses with her fans.

(Image: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)