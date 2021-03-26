'Movierulz' And Other Websites Leak 'Rang De' Before Its Release; Read

Piracy has always been a major challenge for the film industry and several movies and film personalities have been affected due to it. Range De starring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin has now come under the list of movies that have been leaked online during its run in the theatres. The film has been leaked only a day before its release in the theatres on multiple websites including ‘Movierulz’. The news of this unfortunate leak has emerged only a short while ago, along with more details on this issue.

Rang De leaked online even before its release day

Fans had been waiting for this film to release ever since it was announced, and the star cast of this film had been actively promoting the film in the wake of its release. However, the film has become the latest victim of piracy as it been leaked online right before the date of its release. It has been revealed in english.sakshi.com that the film has been leaked in sites such as ‘Movierulz’, ‘Tamilrockers’, ‘Telegram’ among others. Even though the government has banned websites that are known to be used for leaking films, sites like these have somehow managed to leak this film as well.

The leaking of films, especially before or during their run on theatres can cause huge problems for the makers and actors of the film. It directly impacts the performance that they are expected to give at the box office. Producers and distributors thus have to bear major losses due to this leak, and thus piracy is considered to be a severe criminal act. There has been no word yet from the makers of Rang De on this matter, and the actions that they are taking to avert the crisis that will be crossed due to this leak.

Range De is a romantic comedy film with Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh playing the lead roles in this film. It has been directed by Venky Atluri and written by P. Satish Chandra along with Venky. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, this film also stars other actors such as Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini among others. It has released in the theatres on March 26.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.