Movierulz Releases 'Jathi Ratnalu' Download Link Shortly After Its Release In Theatres

The Telugu Language film Jathi Ratnalu has opened to great responses. The film was released in select theatres on March 11. The comedy-drama is written by Anudeep KV and stars Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. Many fans were shocked to see a Jathi Ratnalu download link on pirate website Movierulz shortly after the film hit the theatres.

Movierulz leaks 'Jathi Ratnalu' full movie

Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Fimyzilla are some of the most infamous Indian piracy sites on the internet. These notorious piracy websites allow users to download entire film or shows in HD quality. Jathi Ratnalu is a recent Telugu movie that was released on piracy Movierulz. Only a few days after the movie was released in theatres, the notorious online portal made a 'Jathi Ratnalu' download link available on its website. The website is responsible for streaming the latest English, Bollywood, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies and shows as well.

With the growing popularity of TV shows and web series on online streaming platforms, the problem of piracy is also increasing. Viewers can easily enjoy free movies online on these platforms, often in full HD quality. Piracy is one of the biggest challenges that the film and television industry is facing not only in India but across the world. Often times fans who do not wish to spend on subscription for streaming shows and films tend to download these pirated movies. This affects the viewership numbers of streaming platforms, in turn affecting the revenue they create from the shows and films. Eventually, this discourages the filmmakers from making creative and entertaining content too.

'Jathi Ratnalu': The plot

The plot of Jathi Ratnalu follows three happy-go-lucky friends who arrive in the city for a better life. However, due to some events that go down, they land up in jail for a crime they didn't commit. The men are bailed out by an acquaintance but they get further entangled in a cobweb of criminal activities and find themselves in the middle of a huge HongKong based conspiracy. Although Jathi Ratnalu was announced in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the filming and release of the film.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)