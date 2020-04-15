Movierulz, TamilRockers Leak 'Shivan' Full Movie Online For Download

Tamilrockers and Movierulz have once again stunned the internet users by leaking another unreleased movie. This time it is the Telugu movie Shivan. Reportedly known as one of the most notorious websites which distribute copyright material, the Tamilrockers website permits the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. Due to such leaks of movies, the producers, makers and creators of the movie have to suffer excessive financial losses.

Tamilrockers & Movierulz leaks Telugu movie 'Shivan'

About the movie: 'Shivan'

The movie Shivan is a psychological thriller movie that captures human emotions of a different kind. Reportedly, the movie's storyline is a mixture of romance, action and thriller elements. The Telugu movie Shivan is produced by Santosh Reddy Lingala.

The story of the film was thought and penned by the director himself, whose name incidentally is also Shivan. The lead roles in the movie are played by the actors, Sai Teja Kalvakota and Taruni Singh. The music of the movie 'Shivan' is given by Siddarth Sadasivuni.

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers & Movierulz

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain, as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

