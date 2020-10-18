Jyothika Won The State Film Award For THESE Films That A Fan Should Watch; See List

Jyothika is one of the most popular actors in the south-Indian movie industry. The actor has predominantly worked in Tamil language movies. Jyothika has starred in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language films. South’s star Jyothika, also has many awards and accolades to her name for her brilliant performances in movies. She is also a three-time recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Read ahead to know for which Jyothika received this prestigious award.

Here are the movies for which Jyothika received the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards

1. Perazhagan (2004)

According to IMDB, Jyothika won her first state award for her 2004 movie Perazhagan. The movie was a Tamil language comedy which made the audiences laugh. The movie was directed by Sasi Shanker and starred both Jyothika and her husband Surya in dual roles.

Perazhagan is a remake of the Malayalam language blockbuster Kunjikoonan. The story of the movie revolves around a hunchback man, played by Suriya, who falls in love with a blind street dancer, played by Jyothika. She has also played the role of the commissioner’s daughter and Suriya has played the character of the man who falls in love with her. This is one of those Jyothika’s movies that was absolutely loved by the audience. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

2. Chandamukhi (2005)

One of Jyothika’s movies that won her the state film award was Chandramukhi. The movie was released in 2005. The film also starred south’s superstar Rajnikanth. This movie is also a Tamil language horror-comedy. The movie not only spooked the audiences but also made them laugh out loud. The story of the movie revolves around a couple who come to stay in the husband’s ancestral home. They openly ignore the warnings given to them about the ghosts that haunt the house. How they realise that the warnings were true and what havoc do the ghosts cause them, is something one will have to watch the movie for. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

3. Mozhi (2007)

Jyothika also the bagged the state film award for the 2007 romantic comedy movie Mozhi. The film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj alongside Jyothika. The story of the movie reloves around a musician, played by Prithviraj, who falls in love with a deaf girl, played by Jyothika. The film amassed huge box office collection as well. The film has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

Jyothika was last seen in the courtroom drama titled Ponmagal Vandhal. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The story of the movie revolves around the reopening of a 15-year old murder case. This thriller-drama has kept the audiences on the edge of their seat throughout.

