Movies Like 'Dhurala' Made On Political Dramas That Are Must Watch

The Marathi film industry has shown that it can come up with some of the most impressive films in all genres, even political dramas. In fact, Marathi political dramas are some of the most-watched films of the industry. Dhurala, a Marathi political drama, released earlier this year in January, became an instant hit and was loved by the audience. Movies like Dhurala have always been well-accepted and received by the audience due to its content, especially in the age of OTT platforms. Have a look at some other similar movies that you can watch.

Movies like Dhurala that you must watch

Thackerey (2019)

As far as Marathi political dramas are concerned, this movie has to be the most obvious one in the list. A biopic made on one of the biggest political names in Maharashtra, i.e. Balasaheb Thackerey, Thackerey stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. This movie was released in both Hindi and English. This movie explores the life of Balasaheb in politics, and became a big hit after it was released in 2019.

Vazir (1994)

Directed by Sanjay Rawal, this movie stars Ashok Saraf, Vikram Gokhale, Sudhir Mogde and Ashwini Bhave in prominent roles and it also stars the veteran filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar. Released in 1994, this movie explores the life in politics and was given many positive reviews by the critics as well as the audiences.

Sinhasan (1979)

This movie as considered as one of the classics as far as Marathi political dramas are concerned. Released in 1979, this critically acclaimed movie was directed by Jabbar Patel. It stars Nilu Phule in the lead, and Shriram Lagoo and Mohan Aghashe in the supporting role. Nilu plays the role of Digu Tipnis, the role of an investigative journalist. This movie till date is one of the most highly-rated Marathi political dramas.

Sarkarnama (1998)

Sarkarnama is considered as another top political drama. Anyone who enjoys watching movies like Dhurala will enjoy watching this movie as well. Directed by Shrabani Deodhar, this movie stars Ajinkya Deo, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Jagdish Patankar, Ravi Boratkar and Yashwant Dutt in the major roles. Made in 1998, it has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, and is hence considered as one of the best Marathi political dramas.

Saheb (2012)

This movie was released in 2012 and it stars Amol Kolhe, Aniket Kelkar, Manoj Joshi and Mahesh Bhatkar who play the most prominent characters in this film. Directed by Vilas Kamble, this movie explores the lead character in a Robinhood style, who steals from the rich, unlawful people and gives it to the poor.

Here are some of the most famous Marathi political dramas. Movies like Dhurala have taken the legacy of good political dramas in Marathi films forward. The Dhurala cast included some of the fine, upcoming talents as well, namely Ankush Chaudahri, Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Siddhart Jadhav to name a few. Movies like these have surely added to the stature of Marathi cinema in political dramas.

