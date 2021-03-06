Movies Like 'Nenjam Marappathillai' You Might Love To Binge-watch On Weekends

This Friday, that is March 5, the much-anticipated Tamil film Nenjam Marappathillai hit the theatres. So far, the film has managed to garner positive reviews from the critics. Meanwhile, a section of moviegoers is constantly searching for movies like Nenjam Marappathillai on the internet. And, if this has become a search question of your browser history, we have a list of films, which you might love to binge-watch.

Movies like 'Nenjam Marappathillai'

Irandaam Ulagam

If you loved the direction and story of Nenjam Marappathillai, Irandaam Ulagam could be the best pick. Though it's not a horror film, it is considered one of the best works of director Selvaraghavan. The romantic-fantasy, starring Arya and Anushka Shetty, was released in 2013.

Seven

If the female leads from the Nenjam Marappathillai cast, Nandita Swetha and Regina Cassandra, grabbed your attention, you can watch their previous collaboration Seven, released in 2019. The Nizar Shafi directorial has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. The mystery-thriller also featured Havish and Raman.

7G Rainbow Colony

If you belong to the section of moviegoers who keep a keen eye on the cinematography of films, you can add cinematographer Arvind Krishna's 2004 release 7G Rainbow Colony. Interestingly, it is also one of the top collaborations of director Selvaraghavan and Arvind. The film had performed well and bagged a handful of accolades.

The House Next Door

If you have decided that you want to watch a horror film, we have a recommendation for that too. Tamil film The House Next Door, which is available on Netflix, might send some chills down your spine. The 2017 release's users review on the IMDb page says- ''It's a neatly crafted ghost story".

Pizza II: Villa

Another masterpiece from the Tamil fraternity in the horror genre is Deepan Chakravarthy's Pizza II: Villa. Ashok Selvan and Sanchita Shetty can be seen playing the lead characters of Jebin M. Jose and Aarthi. The film opened with positive reviews and was a commercial hit.

Nenjam Marappathillai review & other details

As mentioned above, the S.J. Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Shwetha starrer released on March 5. The film was completed back in 2015. However, due to various reasons, the release date was pushed. On the IMDb page, the film has bagged 8.4 ratings.

