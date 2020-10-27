Movies Like Sufiyum Sujathayum That Display Beautiful Locales Of South India On Screen

Movies like Sufiyum Sujathayum give us a glimpse of the beauty of various places in South India. The Malayalam movie starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari is the first Malayalam film to release on OTT. The shooting of Sufiyum Sujathayum has been done in beautiful locales all across South India which has been garnering major attention ever since the film released.

Movies like Sufiyum Sujathayum

Sholay

One of the most popular films in India, Sholay never fails to amaze the audience even after all these years. It is because of its portrayal of evergreen characters, the timeless songs and the beautiful locations the film was shot in. The film was shot in Ramanagara near Bengaluru. An entire township was created by the makers only for this film.

Qayamat se Qayamat tak

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a major blockbuster back in the late '80s and through 1990s. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.5. The movie became a superhit due to its songs, a gripping storyline and wonderful shooting locations. The film was shot in Ooty's pine forests and arid hills of Kolar.

Guru

Guru, loosely based on the life of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani released in 2007. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam. This film was shot in stunning locales like the famous Athirapally Falls near Munnar, Kerala. According to Outlook India, there were several scenes that were shot around Madurai, especially the song Tere Bina that became an instant hit.

Rowdy Rathore

The Prabhudheva directorial is an action-comedy with an IMDb rating of 5.7. The shooting of the film took place in Mysore, Karnataka. The movie is famous for its action sequences and the song Chinta ta. The popular dance number Dhadang Dhang was shot in Raya Gopura (Melkote Cheluvanarayan Swamy Temple), and several other scenes were shot in Bangalore Palace and Lalitha Mahal in Karnataka.

Chennai Express

The 2013 film was a major landmark as a lot of the film's portions were shot in South India. Many South Indian tourist attractions like tea estates of Munnar, the Vattamalai Murugan Temple in Coimbatore and the Pamban Bridge in Rameshwaram household names across India. According to nativeplanet.com, the movie was also showed glimpses of areas around the Devikulam Lake in Kerala, Pollachi and Vattamalai Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu.

Sufiyum Sujathayum shooting location across South India

Movies like Sufiyum Sujathayum play a major role in showing beautiful places located down south and bring them to the limelight, to the general audience all over the country. A lot of the portions of Sufiyum Sujathayum were shot in Karnataka, Kozhikode and Palakkad. Since the makers couldn't find one perfect location for the shoot of the film, they opted to shoot in different locales in order to get the right look and made it appear as one location. The cinematographer of the film, Anu Moothedath while speaking to Indian Express stated that the river shots were filmed in Attapadi, the character Aboob’s house was a real house in Karnataka and Sujata’s house was in Kozhikode.

