Movies Like Sufiyum Sujathayum That Display Beautiful Locales Of South India On Screen

Quick links:
Movies like Sufiyum Sujathayum give us a glimpse of the beauty of various places in South India. The Malayalam movie starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari is the first Malayalam film to release on OTT. The shooting of Sufiyum Sujathayum has been done in beautiful locales all across South India which has been garnering major attention ever since the film released.
Also Read | Sufiyum Sujathayum Shooting Location: Details About Picturesque Locations Of This Movie
One of the most popular films in India, Sholay never fails to amaze the audience even after all these years. It is because of its portrayal of evergreen characters, the timeless songs and the beautiful locations the film was shot in. The film was shot in Ramanagara near Bengaluru. An entire township was created by the makers only for this film.
Also Read | 'Ajooba' Shooting Location: Know Where This Bollywood Fantasy Was Shot
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a major blockbuster back in the late '80s and through 1990s. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.5. The movie became a superhit due to its songs, a gripping storyline and wonderful shooting locations. The film was shot in Ooty's pine forests and arid hills of Kolar.
Nature shows us how to live,love and grow alongside each other _Angie Weiland-Crosby #ooty #ootycoonoor #ootyforest #foggymorning #morningscenes #world_photography_hub #travelourindia #travelersofindia #travelphotography #travelersofindiaofficial #_coi #naturephotography #natureseekers #roadslikethese #whimsicalwonderfulwild #magical #indiaphotos #indiaunseen #indiatourism #indiantraveltales #indiapicturehub
Also Read | 'A Suitable Boy' Shooting Location: Where Was The Ishaan Khatter Starrer Filmed?
Guru, loosely based on the life of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani released in 2007. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam. This film was shot in stunning locales like the famous Athirapally Falls near Munnar, Kerala. According to Outlook India, there were several scenes that were shot around Madurai, especially the song Tere Bina that became an instant hit.
Just keep chasing waterfalls 🌊 @nammude_swantham_chalakudy #athirapallyfalls #rainforests #chalakudykaran #thrissur #keralagram #kerala #keralatourism #waterscape #waterfull #waterfallsofinstagram #naturewatercolor #sky_love #travellife #destinationphotographer #athirapallydiaries #keralatourismofficial #naturebeautiful #green #trees🌳 #phototravaux
Also Read | 'Dhurala' Shooting Location: Where Was This Marathi Political Drama Filmed?
The Prabhudheva directorial is an action-comedy with an IMDb rating of 5.7. The shooting of the film took place in Mysore, Karnataka. The movie is famous for its action sequences and the song Chinta ta. The popular dance number Dhadang Dhang was shot in Raya Gopura (Melkote Cheluvanarayan Swamy Temple), and several other scenes were shot in Bangalore Palace and Lalitha Mahal in Karnataka.
Also Read | Where Was 'Jab We Met' Filmed? The Most Iconic Shooting Locations Of The Film
The 2013 film was a major landmark as a lot of the film's portions were shot in South India. Many South Indian tourist attractions like tea estates of Munnar, the Vattamalai Murugan Temple in Coimbatore and the Pamban Bridge in Rameshwaram household names across India. According to nativeplanet.com, the movie was also showed glimpses of areas around the Devikulam Lake in Kerala, Pollachi and Vattamalai Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu.
Munnar is situated at the confluence of three. mountain streams - Mudrapuzha, Nallathanni and Kundale. Perched at an elevation of 1600 m above the sea level, Munnar holds the secret of producing India's best tea and spices. Enchanting hills of Munnar holds the spellbinding effect of a lush and peaceful environment around. This must visit place Munnar was once the tiny retreat of the English people who ruled in South India. And also this hill station has a legacy of its own when it comes to the origin of tea. Munnar tour will offer you with sights like waterfalls in Kerala which are found to be most spectacular in India. Popular Munnar tourism attractions that you can find in leisure are Kerala's most amazing waterfalls like- Cheeyappara, and Valera (On the way to Munnar from Cochin). You can indulge in other top tourist attractions in Munnar like Eravikulam National Park (Closed only during breeding season),Rose Garden,Photo Point, Honey Bee Tree, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point, Kundala Dam, Hydel park, Tea Museum/Tea Factory to name a few. Kerala package starting Rs 30000/- per person for 4 nights 5 days. Contact :Trip Kraft, Ph No :9953755761 #munnartourism #keralahoneymoonpackages #munnarteaplantation #tripkraft✈️ #backwaterkerala #keralaholidays #relaxingtour
Movies like Sufiyum Sujathayum play a major role in showing beautiful places located down south and bring them to the limelight, to the general audience all over the country. A lot of the portions of Sufiyum Sujathayum were shot in Karnataka, Kozhikode and Palakkad. Since the makers couldn't find one perfect location for the shoot of the film, they opted to shoot in different locales in order to get the right look and made it appear as one location. The cinematographer of the film, Anu Moothedath while speaking to Indian Express stated that the river shots were filmed in Attapadi, the character Aboob’s house was a real house in Karnataka and Sujata’s house was in Kozhikode.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.