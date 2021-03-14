Movies Where Nayanthara Aced As The Lead Character In The Story; Check List

Nayanthara has been a part of the film industry since nearly two decades now, with a long list of hit films under her belt. She has played all kinds of roles in her acting career and has established a strong name for herself in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. She initially got roles that were supporting in nature, but eventually went on to bag lead roles in films. While she has been praised by the critics for many of her roles, some of Nayanthara’s movies with her in the lead are considered to be on the top of the list.

Most memorable films with Nayanthara in lead roles

Airaa

Aira is a Tamil horror film that was directed by Sarjun KM and released in 2019. Nayanthara was seen playing dual role of Bhavani and Yamuna. Her role is that of a journalist who visits her grandmother living in a village and gets haunted by a ghost seeking revenge. This film received a positive response from both the critics and the audience.

Aramm

Directed by Gopi Nainar, this film was released in 2017 with Nayanthara in the lead. Her role is that of an IAS officer who faces the challenge of rescuing a small village girl after she falls into a pothole. This film went on to become a commercial success and also garnered praised from critics.

Kolamavu Kokila

This film is a dark comedy crime film that was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and released in 2018. The plot is about a young girl (played by Nayanthara) who falls in the middle of a cocaine smuggling ring and crime. This film is being adapted in Hindi with the title Good Luck Jerry.

Darbar

Darbar is an action thriller film released last year, that sees Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the leading roles. This film was directed by AR Murugadoss and also stars Suneil Shetty. Although it received mixed reviews from the critics, it gained a massive commercial success.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam

This film is remake of the Hollywood movie Hush. Nayanthara has played the rule of a deaf and mute girl, whose life comes under threat after a home invasion. Her performance in this film was critically acclaimed.