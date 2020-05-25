Mrinmayee Godbole, Lalit Celebrate 3 Years Of 'Chi Va Chi Sau Ka' With A COVID-19 Message

Marathi film actors Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar shared a humorous video to mark the third anniversary of their film Chi Va Chi Sau Ka. In the video, both Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar are seen behaving like their characters in the film. Chi Va Chi Sau Ka became one of the most loved films of both the actors. While there is a nationwide lockdown, the actors decided to spread the message of staying indoors and adding a Chi Va Chi Sau Ka twist to it.

Chi Va Chi Sau Ka celebrates 3 years

In the video shared by the actors on their social media accounts, they are seen telling their fans to follow the norms to combat COVID-19. Much like in Chi Va Chi Sau Ka, Mrinmayee Godbole is seen surrounded by animals. In the movie, she plays the character of Savitri, who is an animal activist, while Lalit Prabhakar is a water conservation activist name Satyaprakash.

The duo in the video emphasised the positive effects the quarantine has brought on nature. They also talk about how coronavirus can be defeated if people follow certain norms. In the video, Chi Va Chi Sau Ka couple Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar show their fans how they are co-existing by staying indoors and away from one another.

Fans of the actors and the movie have commented on the picture. Fans have showered the video with likes and stated that it was great seeing the duo together. Many also liked the message that was given by Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar in the video. Some of the fans have also demanded a second part or a sequel of the film.

Chi Va Chi Sau Ka is the story of a young couple who are forced to get married by their families. Mrinmayee Godbole plays the role of Savitri, who is a vet, while Lalit Prabhakar plays the role of Satyaprakash, who is an electrical engineer. The film explores the concept of a live-in relationship as well. Chi Va Chi Sau Ka stars Sunil Abhyankar, Satish Alekar, Pardeep Joshi, Pushkar Lonarkar, Supriya Pathare along with Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar, amongst others, in prominent roles.

