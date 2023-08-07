Mrunal Thakur To Make Tamil Debut Alongside This Popular Hero?

Mrunal Thakur, who made her acting debut with the TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, has come a long way. Last year, the actress debuted in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam. The film garnered positive reviews, and the actress received praise for her performance. Now, a report suggests that Mrunal is set to make her debut in Tamil cinema.

The Newsmaker

It has been reported that Mrunal Thakur will be making her Tamil debut with director AR Murugadoss' next project. The film reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan. Now, a report in Pinkvilla confirmed that the film is happening, and will go on on floors soon.

Who's saying what?

A report in Pinkvilla stated that Mrunal Thakur will be playing Sivakarthikeyan's love interest in the said flick. The actress took some time to say ‘yes’ to the project owing to multiple projects lined up. She was working on the dates so that she could give them to the makers. Now, as the issue has been sorted, the actress is set to sign the film in the coming week.

(Mrunal Thakur is currently busy shooting with Vijay Deverakonda for VD 13 | Image: Instagram)

The Pinkvilla report also stated that makers will commence the film's shoot at the end of the year. It will feature music from composer Anirudh Ravichander. Sivakarthikeyan, also a lyricist, and Anirudh have collaborated on several songs, such as Arabic Kuthu from Beast and Kalyaana Vayasu from Kolamaavu Kokila.

Meanwhile...

A few days ago, Mrunal Thakur celebrated one year of Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She shared a video, featuring several BTS pictures from the set. She also wrote a long note, expressing her happiness about being part of the project.

She thanked the audience for accepting her as Ammai and making this an "incredible and memorable journey" special. She promised to always entertain the audience with different characters in the coming years.