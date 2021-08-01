Mrunal Thakur To Share Screen Space With Dulquer Salmaan In An Upcoming Film

On the occasion of Mrunal Thakur's birthday, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram and revealed that Thakur would be starring in his upcoming movie. The movie is currently called Production No. 7 will see Mrunal Thakur in the role of Sita.

Mrunal Thakur as Sita

Taking to his Instagram Dulquer Salmaan shared a poster of his movie tentatively tilted as Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha. The poster was shared on the occasion of Mrunal Thakur's birthday. As Salmaan wished Thakur he wrote "Proud to Introduce @mrunalthakur as Sita ❤️Happy birthday Sita garu !!! ..You are gonna conquer hearts !! It’s been a joy and such a blast shooting with you ! Hope you have the most special and wonderful birthday and an even better year." The movie is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is a period love story. Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the role of Lieutenant Raghu Ram.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. The movie is a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same name.

Dulquer Salmaan announces collaboration with director Soubin Shahir

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Instagram and announced his new movie titled Othiram Kadakam directed by Soubin Shahir. The duo has already worked on a project together and this will be the second time that Soubin will be directing Salmaan. Salmaan while sharing the photo wrote "Totally channelling the birthday vibes in this !! Super excited to announce this brand new film, “Othiram Kadakam”. I've always known Soubi to have a fab aesthetic and a keen sense of cinema. When he told me his idea for Parava I knew I had to be a part of it in some way! I knew in my gut he would make a special film. To date, Imran is one of my most loved characters and something I enjoyed performing to my heart's content. This time around he discussed a full-length role in his next film and I know in his hands I’ll discover characters and nuances I’ve never done before. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I cannot wait to start filming !!."

Image: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.