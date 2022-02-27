MS Dhoni, In Moustache, Channels His Inner Rajinikanth For New IPL Promo Video; Watch

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen in an all-new avatar in the latest promo by Star Sports. MS Dhoni was seen channelling his inner Rajinikanth in the new promo. The captain of Chennai Super Kings sported a khaki shirt and fake moustache and also imitated the South Indian star's iconic way to put on sunglasses in the new promo. Watch here.

MS Dhoni turns into Rajnikanth for new IPL 2022 promo

MS Dhoni was recently seen posing as superstar Rajinikanth for a promotional video of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The captain of defending champions Chennai Super Kings was seen wearing a khaki shirt with pants, that looked like a bus driver's outfit. The promo was shot for the channel Star Sports and as soon as the promo was released it was shared widely by fans on social media. Rajinikanth had recently unveiled MS Dhoni’s new-age graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin.

Thala Dhoni’s cooking up a storm and wants YOU with him - can you guess what he’s pointing to? 🤔#DhonisNewLook pic.twitter.com/hlVqBsVRxu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2022

IPL 2022

The 2022 Indian Premier League also known as IPL 15 will start from March 26, 2022, and conclude with the final on May 29, 2022. Three venues in Mumbai and one in Pune will host the league stage matches. The Wankhede Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium, both in Mumbai, will host 20 matches each, whereas Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium and the MCA International Stadium in Pune will host 15 matches each.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that superstar Rajinikanth will be collaborating with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next movie, which will also be his 169th film. The makers shared a teaser of the upcoming movie tentatively titled Thalaivar169. He was last seen on screen in the movie Annaatthe which was a commercial success and grossed ₹239.21 crore worldwide. Rajinikanth is widely regarded as one of the most popular actors in the history of India and is the second-highest-grossing actor in Tamil cinema history, behind M. G. Ramachandran.

Image: Twitter/@ManobalaV