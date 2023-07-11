MS Dhoni, Sakshi Reveal Reason Behind Producing Tamil Film LGM: Let's Get Married

MS Dhoni, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are making their debut as producers with LGM: Let's Get Married. On Monday (July 10), the couple launched the trailer and audio in Chennai. The event was attended by Vignesh Shivan, apart from the star cast of the film.

3 things you need to know

- Cricketer Deepak Chahar attended the launch event as a special guest.

- MS Dhoni and Sakshi received a grand welcome in Chennai at the airport on Sunday (July 10).

- The film stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana and Nadiya in the lead roles.

Why Dhoni and Sakshi planned to make their debut in Kollywood?

Speaking at the event, Sakshi Dhoni revealed that Mahi wanted to make the film in Tamil as Chennai is a special place for him. "I wanted to develop the concept and did it through him. It was Dhoni he wanted me to do it in Tamil and Chennai is the auspicious place to have the best start," Sakshi said, addressing the audience at the launch.

(A viral picture of MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni from the trailer event | Image: Manobala Vijayabalan/Twitter)

For those who don't know then, MS Dhoni plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League(IPL).

Sakshi also greeted the audience in Tamil. She said 'yepdi irke?' (How are you?). Sakshi also revealed that she can understand Tamil as Dhoni taught her the language.

MS Dhoni's golden advice to wife Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni, who was also present at the launch, called it a "destiny" and added that his test debut happened in Chennai. His maiden test century also happened in the city, and owing to all this, he felt adopted by Tamil Nadu when the IPL happened.

Speaking about the film, the cricketer revealed the advice he gave his wife Sakshi before venturing into the film industry. He said, "The only thing I told her was it's not like designing a house. Decide the storyline and cast. Once you commit... commit to it fully." He also revealed that LGM is the fastest-shot Tamil film so far, and they shot it in a record time.

Helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani, LGM: Let's Get Married will hit the theatres in July, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.