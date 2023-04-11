MS Dhoni Turns Film Producer, Unveils First Look Poster Of Let's Get Married

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni unveiled the first poster of LGM aka Let's Get Married on his social media handles. This is the first feature film under his production house Dhoni Entertainment and he is bankrolling this Tamil-language film with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. The couple made the announcement about the movie in January.

Dhoni shared the poster on his Facebook page with the caption, "Happy to unveil the first look poster of #LGM - Let's Get Married. Get ready for a feel-good family entertainer that will put a smile on your face! All the best to the entire team. Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd." Soon after, fans flooded the comments section with praises and best wishes. While one fan wrote, "Very nice Dhoni sir congratulations & best wishes," another fan commented, "What more could a die hard fan ask for? Thank you sir."

About Let's Get Married

The first look poster of LGM has been released and the movie is backed by MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni. This Tamil-language romantic drama movie is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also the music composer for the film. LGM will feature Kalyan, Ivana and Nadiya as the main leads. Yogi Babu will also play a prominent role in the film. Currently, LGM makers are eyeing a mid-2023 release.

Earlier, Dhoni Entertainment shared a motion poster of LGM on their Instagram handle with the caption, "We’re super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment’s first production titled #LGM - #LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now." As per the poster, the movie appeared to be based on some road trip.

Dhoni Entertainment slams rumours of backing Nayanthara for a movie

Last year, Dhoni Entertainment slammed all the reports which claimed that MS Dhoni will be backing Nayanthara for a Tamil project. They released a statement that read, "Dhoni Entertainment is currently not working with anyone named Sanjay. We deny such hiring of any person and we request everyone to be cautioned of these fraud claims. However, our team is currently working on various exciting projects that we will be shortly sharing with you all. Stay tuned and watch this space for more."