Mudhalvan To 2.0: Revisiting Shankar's Finest Films On His Birthday

Shankar Shanmugam's career has been marked by these impactful creations, resonating with audiences and earning critical acclaim

Best films of Shankar
Shankar is regarded as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated filmmakers. He is loved by many because of his grand vison. 

Best films of Shankar
On August 17, as he turns 60, we take a look at his finest films based on their IMDb ratings

Best films of Shankar
Mudhalvan (8.4, 1999)

Starring Arjun Sarja and Manisha Koirala, the film is the story of a man who becomes Tamil Nadu's chief minister for a day. 

Best films of Shankar
Indian (8.1, 1996)

Featuring Kamal Haasan, the vigilante drama showcases the tale of a seasoned freedom fighter who employs vows to rid society of corruption.

Best films of Shankar
Anniyan (8.3, 2005)

Headlined by Vikram, this 2005 movie focuses on an individual grappling with multiple personality disorders. 

Best films of Shankar
Sivaji (7.5, 2007)

Marking Rajnikanth and Shankar's first collaboration, Sivaji features  Superstar as an engineer determined to contribute to India's betterment. However, his actions don't

Best films of Shankar
Gentleman (7.8, 1993)

Released in 1993, this narrative revolves around a man who becomes a Robin Hood-like vigilante to help the underpriviledged. Arjun Sarja and Madhoo play the lead roles in th

Best films of Shankar
2.0 (6.1, 2018)

Starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the sci-fi thriller revolved around the clash between between two indestructible forces, Red Chitti and Pakshi Rajan. It grossed Rs 800 crore worl

