Mumbai: Marathi Actor Ketaki Chitale Taken Into Custody Over Derogatory Post On NCP Chief

Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray slammed Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale for her alleged derogatory post on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, she was reportedly taken into custody by Thane Police. The Facebook post was purportedly written by someone else and was reposted by the young actor who has appeared in several Marathi series.

Additionally, the post did not mention any names. However, it mentioned the surname Pawar and the age of 80. Many were quick to take notice of the same as the NCP patriarch is 81-year-old.

Ketaki Chitale taken into custody over alleged derogatory post

As reported by ANI, a case was registered by Chitale over her alleged derogatory post targetting NCP Sharad Pawar. A total of three FIRs were registered against her under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) at Kalwa police station. In the latest development, the young actor was taken into custody by Thane Police.

Raj Thackeray slams Ketaki Chitale

The MNS President Raj Thackeray took to his official Twitter handle to issue a long statement condemning the actor's actions with the caption, ''No one should take the tradition of Maharashtra to a lower level, this is the expectation! Whatever she has written has no place in politics of Maharashtra." He further added, ''We have differences of opinion with Sharad Pawar but politics of Maharashtra should not be taken to that low.''

Subsequently, NCP leaders as well as the NCP's Pune unit have demanded strict actions against the Marathi actor. As per PTI, the police official quoted,

''The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble.''

