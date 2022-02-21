'Mumbaikar': Vijay Sethupathi And Vikrant Massey Starrer Gets Release Date; Details Inside

Ace filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s directorial film Mumbaikar has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. After the film went on floors last year, fans have been excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of the stars in their respective roles. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

Last year, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli shared the poster of this upcoming action-thriller after which post which the movie had rolled in Mumbai. According to Pinkvilla, this Shibu Thameens backed the project, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles is slated to release in May.

Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Mumbaikar to release in May?

One of the sources close to the development told the leading entertainment portal that Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey finished shooting for Mumbaikar last year. He further shared that the makers wanted to release the film in 2021, but had to delay the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have now finally decided to release the movie in May 2022. However, they are yet to decide on the date. Towards the end, the source shared that the makers plan to release the film theatrically, and the fate to release the film in cinemas or OTT will be decided next week. The announcement about the release will be made soon.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Thameens had opened up on the project. He had shared that the director Santosh Sivan is presenting Vikrant Massey in a very different avatar which his fans would have never seen him in. He further shed light on the actor’s character and revealed that he will be seen playing the role of an angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film and it will be exciting to watch them together. The film comprises several action sequences and none of them looks forced. The film which has been shot across the city was filmed on a start-to-finish single schedule.

According to several media reports, the actor is expected to play Munishkanth's Winnings in the Hindi remake. The Santhosh Sivan directorial will also mark the debut of Vijay Sethupathi in the language. Apart from donning a powerful look, the actor is also seen with a child in a school uniform whose mouth is covered with a cloth, keeping in line with the film’s action-thriller theme.

Image: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh/Instagram/ActorVijaySethupathi/VikrantMassey