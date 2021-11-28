Munawar Faruqui’s Cancelled Show Was A Charity Show For Puneeth Rajkumar’s Foundation

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui headed to his Instagram account to share an emotional note with his fans after his November 28 show was cancelled. The show was meant to take place in Banglore and was called off owing to the threat of venue vandalism. The comedian mentioned in his statement that the show was meant to be a charity show for the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's foundation.

The stand-up comedian wrote, "Month back, my team called Late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will be going to generate from this show in Bangalore! We agreed to not sell the show in the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation." Puneeth Rajkumar was a much-loved actor in the south film industry, who passed away on October 29, and Faruqui's cancelled show was meant to be for the benefit of the late actor's foundation.

Faruqui also mentioned that 12 of his shows had been cancelled in the span of 12 months and he called the situation 'unfair'. He further wrote, "I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that's been my time, you guys were a wonderful audience. Goodbye, I am done." The comedian wrote in the caption, "Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya. I'm done! Goodbye."

Munawar Faruqui was released from jail on February 6 after he spent over a month in jail for allegedly offending religious sentiments in a stand-up set. After attending a stand-up comedy show organised at Munro Cafe in Indore on January 1 this year, local MLA Malini Gaur's son Eklavya Singh Gaur registered a complaint against the comedian, Nalin Yadav, the organizer of the show and 4 other individuals. The complaint claimed that the event was held without obtaining the permissions necessary and without following COVID guidelines. Moreover, he alleged that the comedians were cracking 'filthy and indecent' jokes about Hindu Gods and Goddesses and also the India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah. An FIR was then ledged under Sections 295A, 298, 265, 188/34 of the IPC and the accused were arrested.

Image: Instagram/@munawarfaruqui, @puneethrajkumarfc