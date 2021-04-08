'Murungakkai Chips' Trailer Out: Shanthanu Bhagyaraj And Athulya Ravi Feature As Newlyweds

Indian actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film Master. The actor recently saw the release of the trailer of his upcoming film Murungakkai Chips. The Murungakkai Chips trailer was unveiled by Sarpatta Parambarai actor Arya on his official Twitter handle. Arya shared the trailer saying, "Wishing darling @imKBRshanthnu and the entire team of #MurungakkaiChips a huge success Here’s the trailer https://youtu.be/CYVgxwlqhlQ @LIBRAProduc @FirstManFilms @AthulyaOfficial @dharankumar_c @Srijar_Director @dop_ramesh @J0min(Sic)."

In the Murungakkai Chips trailer, Shanthanu's character can be seen getting married to Athulya's character. As Shanthanu prepares for his wedding night with his wife, his grandfather shows up and tells him he can't consummate the marriage. On the other hand, Shanthanu's mother tells Athulya she must consummate the marriage on their wedding night. The crux of the story seems to revolve around the mayhem caused as a result while the audience waits to find out if the couple succeeds or not. Take a look at the trailer below.

More about Murungakkai Chips

The Murungakkai Chips cast includes Shanthanu and Athulya Ravi in the lead roles. The two actors have come together for a project for the first time ever. The makers launched the 'first look' poster for the film sometime last year via social media and took the internet by storm. The Murungakkai Chips cast also includes veteran director and actor K Bhagyaraj, Yogi Babu, Manobala, Anandraj, Mayilsamy, Rajendran, Reshma Pasupuleti and Madhumitha playing pivotal roles. The film will be a fun-filled romantic comedy about a couple and superstitious and traditional issues they face as they try to spend their wedding night together. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Athulya Ravi play the young couple while legendary actor K Bhagyaraj plays the role of Shanthanu’s grandfather. The film is directed by Srijar.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj's latest

Apart from Murungakkai Chips, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj is also set to appear in the upcoming Tamil anthology film Kasada Thapara. The film stars an ensemble cast of Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Premgi Amaren, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, Venkat Prabhu and Vijayalakshmi. Shanthanu will also appear in the upcoming film, Raavana Koottam. Not much is known about his upcoming films except that they are both slated to release sometime in 2021.

Image source - Still from Murungakkai Chips trailer