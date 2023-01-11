Music Director MM Keeravaani, Singer Rahul React To Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes Win

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Best Original Song Award for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Golden Globes 2023, on Wednesday. Wishes from the film industry poured in for the music director MM Keeravaani and the entire crew of the film.

Later, the music director expressed his gratitude on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Overwhelmed by the response from all over for the Golden Globe. Thank You for all your wishes."

Check out his Tweet below:

Overwhelmed by the response from all over for the Golden Globe ☺️ Thank You for all your wishes 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 11, 2023



Voice of the song 'Naatu Naatu' Rahul Sipligunj, also quoted Indian actor Chiranjeevi's tweet thanking him for his 'kind words'.

So grateful for these kind words from you sir. You have been an inspiration and forever you will be. Thank you so much for the appreciation sir. @KChiruTweets https://t.co/5CSQGeHh4F — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) January 11, 2023

Earlier today, RRR Movie's official Twitter handle shared the news and said 'India, this is the best news to wake up to.'

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . 🤘🏻🌋 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

Keeravaani's viral acceptance speech at Golden Globes

In his acceptance speech at Golden Globes, Keeravaani thanked the film's director SS Rajamouli and the two stars N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan. "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina," said Keeravaani.

Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing', Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' were among the nominees against 'Naatu Naatu.'

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam at the beginning of this year. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many nations, including the US and Japan.