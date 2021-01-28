Muthumani's Husband PR Arun Announces Pregnancy, Former Flaunts Baby Bump

On January 27, 2021, Muthumani’s husband PR Arun took to his Facebook handle and shared a picture with her. Posting the picture, Arun announced his wife's pregnancy and in it, both Muthumani and Arun can be seen caressing the former's baby bump. The couple tied the knot in the year 2006.

Muthumani and Arun PR announce pregnancy

In the picture, PR Arun and Muthumani can be seen hugging each other while Arun held Muthumani’s baby bump. Muthumani wore a colourful maxi dress paired with a white shrug while Arun can be seen dressed in a checked white shirt. Muthumani kohled up her eyes and wore nude lipstick. She kept her curly hair loose. The couple flaunted their bright smile while posing for the camera. Arun captioned the picture as, “US” with several red hearts. Arun also gave picture credits to Neeinaa Naiir.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her fans and followers flooded the comments section with their congratulatory messages. Within few hours of its upload, the post attracted thousands of likes. Several others dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Aaahaaaa congratulations bro… muthumani stay happy always” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “Happy to see”. A user commented, “Congratulations arunchetta n muthu chechii PR Arun” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Muthumani is an active actor who made her film debut with Sathyan Anthikkad’s Chemistry in the year 2006. The actor has also appeared in popular Malayali films and has gained popularity for her notable roles. Muthumani was born to Somasundaran and Shirly Somasundaran in Ernakulam, Kerala, reported The Prime Time. She was inclined towards acting and entered the theatre industry at a very young age. She went to St Mary’s Convent Girls High School in Ernakulam.

The outlet reported that Muthumani has also worked as a child artist for the All India Radio (AIR). The actor has also learned to dance but later decided to move onto a mono-act. Muthumani has topped the mono-act competitions in the Kerala School Kalolsavam for consecutive nine years and has further obtained a graduation degree in Law from The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi. Arun too comes from the entertainment industry. He will be writing the plot for Nellikka. Muthumani will be releasing a new film titled Kaval.

Image Source: Muthumani Somasundaran's Instagram

