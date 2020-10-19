'800' Film Writer On Biopic: 'Movie Will Showcase Grey Shades Of Muttiah's Life'

A writer of several Sri Lankan novels, Shehan Karunatilaka, would soon be making his debut as a screenwriter with cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic. The movie titled 800 features Vijay Sethupathi in the titular role. In a recent interview with The Hindu, writer Shehan Karunatilaka talked about the script of the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic.

Shehan revealed that the script of the biopic would showcase the grey shades of Muttiah's personal and professional life. He added that 800 is not a pompous representation of a superhero, but the story of a cricketer of Tamil origin who made a place for himself in the Srilankan cricket team. He lastly exclaimed that Muttiah Muralitharan biopic script would be nuanced and showcase different layers of the cricketer's personality.

Also Read | 'Shame On Vijay Sethupathi' Trends As Muralitharan Biopic '800' Announcement Draws Flak

Muttiah Muralitharan biopic embroiled in controversy

A few days ago, the first look poster of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic was released online, which led to a massive backlash. A certain section of the internet expressed their disappointment online by trending #ShameonVijaySethupathi. "As I am srilankan you should avoid this movie.. before I was also happy @VijaySethuOffl doing a biopic of srilankan cricketer but my Tamil Nadu friends not happy with this movie.. so you must need to ignore," (sic) wrote a social media user.

Also Read | Muttiah Muralitharan Releases Statement On '800' Movie Controversy, Says Quotes 'twisted'

Muttiah Muralitharan had disappointed a section of the Tamilians with his controversial stand on the civil war between the Sri Lanka government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). When the makers of his biopic released the motion poster of the film, a section of Tamilian expressed their angst and disappointment online. However, the makers of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic recently released an official statement condemning the online rage and protest. "It came to our notice that our film '800', the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is being politicized in many ways. However, we want to clarify that '800' is purely a sports biographical film about the legendary cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan",(sic) wrote the makers in their official statement.

Also Read | Legendary Sri Lanka Spinner Muralitharan's Biopic To Go On Stream Early Next Year

800, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead is written and directed by M S Sripathy, marks his directorial debut. The cinematography of the sports-drama will be handled by RD Rajasekhar and editing by T Shivanandeeswaran. The movie is bankrolled by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi To Play Muttiah Muralitharan In Sri Lankan Off-spinner's Biopic; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.