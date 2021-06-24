Mysskin Hints At Possible Collaboration With Vijay For James Bond Like Spy Thriller

Director Mysskin who is well known for his Tamil films has hinted at a possible collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay in the future. The director interacted with fans on Twitter and revealed that he is keen on directing a spy thriller with Vijay. Fans were delighted by this response as both the actor and director have had numerous blockbuster projects in the past. Further on Mysskin mentioned that he would specifically like to direct a James Bond styled spy thriller film, with Vijay in the lead. Fans loved the idea and expressed how excited they were to watch such a film in future.

Mysskin hints at collaboration with Vijay

Fans have already been enjoying the recent hits by both the artist and thus the news of the collaboration came as an absolute delight to fans. Mysskin as a director is known for his massy films which the audiences have loved throughout his career. Thus when the artist expressed his wish to work with Thala Vijay a number of fans grew eager to watch the collaboration release on the larger screen. However, no official statement about a film from both the artists have been revealed. A simple reply from the director on Twitter managed to get fans excited for a possible collaboration in the future.

On the work front, Mysskin has begun shooting the sequel of Pisasu 2. The first film had been a hit, and the director has resumed shooting for the horror thriller. Actor and singer Andrea Jeremiah who was also seen in the film Master will also be seen in this film. Fans are thus quite excited to watch the sequel post the success of the first film. Andrea will be working for the second time with director Mysskin after her first film with her name, Thupparivaalan.

On the other hand, Vijay did not respond to the tweet by Mysskin, however, his fans grew excited by the idea of the collaboration between him and the director. On the work front, Vijay is currently working on Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The first look poster was revealed a while ago that caused a huge buzz among fans and followers of the actor. Pooja Hegde will also be seen in the film and a number of shots have been done in Georgia due to which fans seemed executed about the film. The actor was last seen in the film Master and fans have been eagerly waiting for his next release.

image: Thalapathy Vijay Twitter

