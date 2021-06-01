'Naadodigal' Cast: Check Out The Actors Of This Romantic-drama Movie

Naadodigal is a 2009 Tamil action-drama movie that revolved around three friends who decide to do whatever it takes to unite one of their old friends with the girl he is in love with. Despite him being a history graduate and loved by his family members and friends, the protagonist Karuna who falls in love with a daughter of distant relative named Nallammal. The journey of winning Nallammal's love is filled with struggles and Karuna is continuously failing at every step. Things gradually take a turn for the worst, but still their bond strengthens. Actors like Sasikumar and Baharani are a part of the cast of the movie, read on to know Naadodigal cast and other details about their work credits.

Naadodigal cast

Sasikumar as Karunakaran Natraj

Sasikumar plays the role of protagonist in the movie Naadodigal. He has even played crucial roles in movies like Sethu and Subramaniapuran. He even directed the movie Subramaniapuran.

Vijay Vasanth as Chandran Karrupiah

Vijay Vasanth plays the role of Chandran in the movie. He has been a part of some popular movies like Nanban, Theriyama Unna Kadhalichitten, and Kanimozhi. He is currently working on the film My Dear Lisa.

Bahrani as Pandi Azhagusundaram

Bahrani plays the role of Pandi in the movie. He even plays crucial roles in movies like Kallori, Thoonga Nagaram and Vilai. He was last seen in the 2019 movie Pottu.

Ananya as Nallammal

Ananya plays the role of Nallammal in the movie. She has been a part of some popular movies like Pai Brothers, Rahasya Poilce, and Shikkar. She has also play crucial roles in movies like Doctor Love, Sandwich and D Company.

Abhinaya as Pavithra Natraj

Abhinaya has been a part of movies like King, Nenithe, Easan. She has also played pivotal roles in movies like Aayirathil Oruvan, Hudugaru, and Dammu. She even appeared in movies like Genius, Mahankali, and several others.

Jayaprakash as Pazhanivelraman

Jayaprakash plays the role of Pazhanivelraman in the movie. He has been a part of movies like Thondan, Pasanga, and Laadam. He has even appeared in movies like Ethtan, Rowthiram, and Sagakkal.

IMAGE: STILL FROM NAADODIGAL

