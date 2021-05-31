'Naandhi' Cast: From Allari Naresh To Harish Uthaman, A Look At The Actors In The Film

Naandhi is a 2021 Telugu crime courtroom drama film starring Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The movie also features Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen in supporting roles. Vijay Kanakamedala makes his debut as a director with Naandhi. The movie was released on February 19, 2021, and was a critical and commercial success. The story of the film centres around the life of Surya Prakash (played by Allari Naresh) who is under trial after being accused of murder and is awaiting judgement.

A look at the cast of Naandhi

Allari Naresh as Surya Prakash

Surya Prakash is a software engineer who is falsely arrested for the murder of an honest lawyer named Rajagopal. Fake evidence is created by CI Kishore (played by Harish Uthaman) and thus Surya is arrested and put under trial. Allari Naresh is predominantly known for his comic roles in films like Allari, Gamyam, Seema Tapakai, to name a few. So far, he has acted in lead and supporting roles in over 50 films.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Adv. Aadhya Mullapudi

Adv. Aadhya Mullapudi is the daughter of the lawyer Rajagopal who was murdered. She takes up Surya's case and becomes his defence lawyer. She moves to the fast track court with Surya's case and soon gets him acquitted of the accusations. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is a well-known actor from the South Indian Film industry. She is known as Makkal Selvi for her film Danny which was released in 2020. She is slated to appear in a handful of films like Kaatteri, Pamban, Lagaam, to name a few.

Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Radha Prakash

Radha Prakash is Advocate Aadhya's brother. Surya Prakash narrates his story to this YouTube star. The video of Surya Prakash beating some goons who beat him up without any reason in prison is recorded by Radha Prakash. Priyadarshi Pulikonda is one of the well-known actors in the Telugu film industry for his comic roles. He was recently seen in the film Jathi Rathnalu alongside Naveen Polishetty and Rahul Ramakrishna. He will be next seen in the films F3 and Radhe Shyam.

Harish Uthaman as CI Kishore

CI Kishore is a corrupt police officer. He plants fake evidence against Surya Prakash in Lawyer Rajagopal's murder case after the pressure from higher-ups to solve the case increases. While in prison, Surya is immensely tortured and beaten on CI Kishor's orders. Harish Uthaman is known for portraying negative characters in films. He will be next seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

(Image: Allari Naresh's Instagram)

