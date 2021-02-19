Naandhi Review: Netizens Love The Performance Of Allari Naresh, Call The Film 'engaging'

Naandhi marks the directorial debut of Vijay Kanakmedala, who has been previously credited as assistant director for several films. The film will be a suspense thriller in which the plot will revolve around the life of an under-trial inmate who is facing several serious charges. Naandhi released on February 19, 2021, and the audience has started giving their take on the film.

Naandhi Review on Twitter

Naandhi has received a positive response from everyone on Twitter. Many of them are loving the performance of Allari Naresh while several others are calling it a 'hard-hitting' drama. There were several others who also praised the director for dealing with such a serious issue in a perfect manner and succeeding in telling the story without any sort of major flaws. Some Twitter users also called it Allari Naresh's career-best performance while several others were just amazed by his brilliance. One of the Twitter users also called the film engaging and loved a certain courtroom scene in the film while one of them called the first half a bit boring but said that the second half is very powerful. Check out the Naandhi review on Twitter:

Watched #Naandhi. It’s an honest and engaging film. Deals with IPC section 211. @allarinaresh gives a gritty and intense performance. Director Vijay deals with a serious subject and succeeds in telling it without any hiccups. Great makeover for Naresh! @varusarath5 surprises!👍 pic.twitter.com/W9NDMk3KRc — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) February 19, 2021

Just watched #Naandhi a comeback film for @allarinaresh 1st half little bit bore but 2ndhalf 💥💥 Naresh anna acting kumessadu — deepakkumar (@Deepak31966658) February 19, 2021

#Naandhi Final Report: [ A Decent Realistic Watch ] #AllariNaresh as Bandi Surya Prakash gave a truthful performance



Court Scenes, Good Vs Evil Fight



*Note: Allari Naresh is an Finest Actor Apart from Comedy Films...#Gamyam #Maharshi #Nenu now "Naandhi" — 🔔𝙱𝚑𝚎𝚎𝚜𝚑𝚖𝚊 𝚃𝚊𝚕𝚔𝚜 🔔 (@BheeshmaTalks) February 19, 2021

#Naandhi is an intense and hard hitting drama. The first half is good and sets the film's tone perfectly. The second half is decent, could've been better. Allari Naresh's brilliance shines out in a very challenging role.



Our Rating : 3/5 pic.twitter.com/J7yhp4dt0S — BlockBuster Friday (@BB_Friday) February 19, 2021

Naandhi Cast & Crew

Allari Naresh will play the role of Surya Prakash. Actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda are also a part of the Naandhi cast and will play pivotal roles in the film. Harish Uthaman will play the role of Kishore whereas Praveen will play the role of Santosh.

Naandhi is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna. Vijay Kanakamedala has been an assistant director for several famous projects like Mirapakai and Ramayya Vasthavayya. Naandhi's music is composed by Sricharan Pakala and cinematography is done by Sid.

Naandhi Plot

Naandhi revolves around the undertrial prisoner who grows weak while awaiting the judgment of their charges. The movie follows Surya Prakash who gets caught in a similar situation while being on trial for the murder of a powerful man. The movie is based on the true story of a prisoner who is wrongly accused and is abused by the police officers while the judgment of his trial arrives.

Image Credits: @allari_naresh Instagram

